News / Metro

Imported virus patients discharged from hospital

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0
Ten imported COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital after making full recoveries. Four are foreigners and the other six are Chinese.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0

Ten imported COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after full recoveries, officials with the Shanghai Health Commission said.

Four are foreigners, who are in the same family, and the other six are Chinese. The youngest is a 4-month-old child.

Their conditions weren't critical and they were treated with anti-infective agents, traditional Chinese medicines and other remedies.

A 19-year-old man surnamed Chen had been in the United States for 10 years. On January 12, Chen returned to China to visit family and tested positive for the virus one day later.

Officials of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, a designated hospital for coronavirus treatment, will continue to monitor their conditions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     