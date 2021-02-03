Imported virus patients discharged from hospital

Ten imported COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital after making full recoveries. Four are foreigners and the other six are Chinese.

Ten imported COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after full recoveries, officials with the Shanghai Health Commission said.

Four are foreigners, who are in the same family, and the other six are Chinese. The youngest is a 4-month-old child.

Their conditions weren't critical and they were treated with anti-infective agents, traditional Chinese medicines and other remedies.

A 19-year-old man surnamed Chen had been in the United States for 10 years. On January 12, Chen returned to China to visit family and tested positive for the virus one day later.



Officials of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, a designated hospital for coronavirus treatment, will continue to monitor their conditions.