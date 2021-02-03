Local foreign teachers vaccinated against COVID-19

A group of international teachers from Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) have recently received the China-made COVID-19 vaccines.

The Chinese government has encouraged mass vaccinations for COVID-19 since last month, especially for those in key front-line positions including cold-chain transportation and airport staff.

Statistics for each vaccine’s efficacy rate vary from country to country.

Vaccines produced in China have been developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The efficacy rate of Sinopharm's vaccine is 79 percent, according to the National Medical Products Administration, while researchers in Brazil said Sinovac's is 100 percent effective in preventing severe infections.



As of Sunday, more than 24 million vaccine doses have been administered in China.

Shanghai Daily reached out to one of the SISU recipients, Svi Septimus, who received two doses of Sinopharm's vaccine earlier this month.



Septimus, an American teacher of Hebrew literature, shared his thoughts on the vaccination experience.

Q: How was the inoculation process?

A: The first time it was totally fine — it didn't even hurt my arm. I got the vaccine in a stadium and waited 30 minutes afterwards to see if there would be a reaction.

The second injection made my arm hurt for three days. Other than that, everything was totally fine.

Q: Why did you choose to receive the vaccine?

A: It eases the anxiety so I don't have to worry about getting the virus any more.

I was stuck in the United States for seven months after the virus broke out, and I didn't come back to China until last September. The entire time I was very anxious. I was living with my mother who contracted the virus, but she’s fine now.

When I came back to China, the anxiety left because everyone here’s living like it's normal. You can go to a restaurant and live your daily life. The only thing you have to do is wear a mask on public transportation.

No one knows what's going to happen in the future. Now we have some cases in China, and there's been more tension over the last couple of weeks because of the upcoming Spring Festival. Plus, I’m planning to visit the States with my wife soon, and I hope she can receive the vaccine, too.

Q: Have any of your friends abroad received vaccines produced in other countries?

A: My niece, who’s also a teacher, got it in the States. Elderly people in the US can also get vaccinated, but my father chose not to.

Q: There are different statistics for the efficacy rate of vaccines. What’s your view on that?

A: Although 79 percent doesn’t sound very high, it only represents your chances of contracting the virus whether or not you get sick.

It's a much higher percentage than 79 that you won't get sick, and even higher that you won't die if you receive the vaccine.

On the other hand, the technology they're using in America is new compared with the inactivate vaccine here in China. I know a lot of people in America are afraid to take vaccines made with the new technology, and are more willing to take the Chinese vaccines.