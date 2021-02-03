'Most beautiful pier' open to the public

Renovation of the Gangkoudukou Pier in Xuhui District at a cost of 770 million yuan (US$110 million) has resulted in an artistic public space with various visitor services.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A newly renovated pier on the West Bund in Xuhui District, dubbed “the most beautiful pier,” is now open to the public.

The renovation of the Gangkoudukou Pier was begun in 2017, with an investment of 770 million yuan (US$110 million).

The pier, near the south end of Longteng Avenue, used to provide timber transport to Sanlin in the Pudong New Area across the Huangpu River.

The Archi Union design team said it took inspiration from the Rubik’s Cube to create multi-level pathways for sightseeing, which also helps alleviate nearby traffic.

The spacecraft-styled pier is set to become a cultural landmark and modern public space with diverse functions.

Apart from ferry (Sanlin Line) and cruise ship services, visitors can also access the latest news about nearby museums and buy tickets through an intelligent service station.

In the future, sightseeing bus routes and more leisure facilities by the riverside will also be introduced.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE