News / Metro

City celebrations for Taiwan firms' workers

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:31 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
Majority of employees at some Taiwan-invested companies in Shanghai to stay in the city during Spring Festival due to pandemic measures and incentives provided by employers.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:31 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
City celebrations for Taiwan firms workers
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City in Songjiang District is decorated with red and cheerful elements for Chinese New Year.

The majority of employees at some Taiwan-invested companies in Shanghai will stay in the city during the Spring Festival holiday due to tightened pandemic prevention and control measures and incentives provided by their employers.

At Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City in Songjiang District, 85 to 90 percent of its 39,553 employees will not return to their hometowns, said Chen Guofeng, associate vice president of the company's human resources division.

“We will provide the employees who joined us before January 17 and have normal attendance from January 18 to March 17 with 4,000 yuan (US$618.8) each and all the employees will get 200 yuan for their work each day between February 12 and 17 besides overtime pay,” he said. “By doing so, we hope they can stay in the city and reduce travel, making a contribution to the government’s efforts in curbing the pandemic.”

The company specializes in the production of computers, servers, cloud-based products and automotive electronics.

The company is also hosting about 1,200 train attendants who are idle due to the reduction in train services due to the pandemic and are working in the company in turn in three batches between January 29 and March 20. They will also enjoy extra pay if they work during the Spring Festival holiday.

Jiang Xinxun, a manager of the company’s employee life service division, said they had arranged a number of activities for employees staying in the city.

“On Chinese New Year’s Eve, the employees living in our dorms will make dumplings at several rooms and watch the CCTV Spring Festival Gala,” he said. “Those who live elsewhere can have semi-cooked food packages to have dinner at home.”

Over the following days, there will be a chess competition, paper-cutting, lantern making, physical exercise offline and a love song singing competition online.

There are also 266 employees from Taiwan and 90 percent of them will stay during the holiday.

“Due to the pandemic prevention and control measures in Shanghai and Taiwan, it would take more than a month for each employee to make the round trip, serve quarantine on both sides and unite with their family,” said Chen. “So we allowed them to take turns to return to Taiwan last year. Therefore, most of them will stay in the coming holiday.”

Lee Kuo-Suei, associate vice president of the company’s management division, will be one of those who remain.

“My family is here and the celebrations for Spring Festival are similar in Taiwan and in Shanghai,” he said. “We can spend the festival with our friends here and visit local tourist destinations, such as the Guangfulin Relics Park. Thanks to technology, we can also see our relatives in Taiwan via apps such as WeChat. It’s really convenient.”

City celebrations for Taiwan firms workers
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Catherine Huang will invite friends to her home in Shanghai and launch a livestream event on Chinese New Year's Eve to promote the traditions of New Year celebrations and specialties in Taiwan.

Catherine Huang, public relations manager of Shanghai Baker's Kingdom Co and a livestream broadcaster dedicated in promoting products from impoverished areas, said she will invite friends to her home in Shanghai and launch a livestream event on Chinese New Year's Eve to promote the traditions of New Year celebrations and specialties in Taiwan.

Jacky Chen, manager of the Real Bean Coffee Co, said he has been working in Shanghai for almost 20 years, but it would be the first time for him to spend the festival in the city.

“Safety comes first,” he said. “Most of our employees will also stay put. With strict measures, Shanghai is a place that ensures our sense of safety. My family also support my decision.”

Jackson Jian, general manager of design company Genius Union, said most of its 15 employees will remain in the city, including five of the six from Taiwan.

“We will have a year-end dinner on Friday,” he said. “We will play games and give out red envelopes with money to employees as a Chinese tradition for New Year.”

City celebrations for Taiwan firms workers
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Most employees at Genius Union will be staying in Shanghai during the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Quanta
CCTV
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     