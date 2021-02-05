News / Metro

Suspects held in fake online purchases case

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
Police say that to make products appear among the first search results, many Internet shops are using illegal methods to generate fake purchases.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
Suspects held in fake online purchases case
Ti Gong

Some suspects in their office where they are alleged to have been generating fake purchases

Fifteen people have been arrested for allegedly providing fake purchases of products for Internet shops to boost their sales volume, Shanghai police said on Friday.

The suspects generated over 60 million fake orders for the shops, according to the police.

Police in the Pudong New Area began an investigation after learning about false shipping information and false comments under certain products on some large e-commerce platforms.

The fake purchases were generated in two ways, police said. In some cases, delivery company workers were engaged to generate delivery information of nonexistent parcels. In others, shops would deliver low-value items, such as facial tissues, to generate real delivery information, police said.

The latter method has become popular because of an ongoing crackdown on illegal operations within delivery companies, police said.

However, the delivery companies are now engaged in a different way. Businesses can try out delivery services by delivering parcels which don’t have to have recipients, but usually only one or two such parcels are delivered. Police found that certain Internet shops had delivered hundreds of thousands of such “test parcels.”

A total of 40 suspects were caught in nine provinces by the police, and apart from the 15 who have been arrested, the rest are not under detention.

The suspects could face a criminal charge of running an illegal business, police said.

Chen Kang, a police officer of the trial squad of the area’s economic police, said he had heard complaints from some Internet shop owners that it was impossible to run their businesses without creating fake purchases.

“Otherwise, they said, their products would never be able to appear in the first 20 product pages,” he said. “The result is the burgeoning underground gangs which offer fake purchases.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     