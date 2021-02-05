Line 7 to be affected by maintenance work

From February 12 to 17, trains on Metro Line 7 won't run between Yuntai Road and Gaoke Road W. stations while there will also be altered train intervals and platform changes.

Passengers on Metro Line 7 will face minor disruption during the Spring Festival holiday due to maintenance work, Shanghai Metro said on Friday.

From February 12 to 17, Line 7 trains won’t run between Yuntai Road and Gaoke Road W. stations as work is to be carried out in one of the tunnels between Yanggao Road S. and Gaoke Road W.

Due to the temporary adjustment in the operation, train intervals will be affected in some parts of the line with platform changes.

While the train intervals between Meilan Lake and Yuntai Road stations will remain at five minutes, the interval between Jinxiu Road and Longyang Road stations will be 15 minutes. Between Gaoke Road W. and Jinxiu Road stations, and between Longyang Road and Huamu Road stations, trains will come every 30 minutes.

The maintenance work will correct deformation in the structure of the tunnels in this part of the Metro network, the company said.