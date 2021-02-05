News / Metro

Line 7 to be affected by maintenance work

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
From February 12 to 17, trains on Metro Line 7 won't run between Yuntai Road and Gaoke Road W. stations while there will also be altered train intervals and platform changes.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0

Passengers on Metro Line 7 will face minor disruption during the Spring Festival holiday due to maintenance work, Shanghai Metro said on Friday.

From February 12 to 17, Line 7 trains won’t run between Yuntai Road and Gaoke Road W. stations as work is to be carried out in one of the tunnels between Yanggao Road S. and Gaoke Road W.

Due to the temporary adjustment in the operation, train intervals will be affected in some parts of the line with platform changes.

While the train intervals between Meilan Lake and Yuntai Road stations will remain at five minutes, the interval between Jinxiu Road and Longyang Road stations will be 15 minutes. Between Gaoke Road W. and Jinxiu Road stations, and between Longyang Road and Huamu Road stations, trains will come every 30 minutes.

The maintenance work will correct deformation in the structure of the tunnels in this part of the Metro network, the company said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     