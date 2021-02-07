News / Metro

Year of the Ox, Valentine's Day celebrations

A variety of cultural programs will be held at the Bund Finance Center to welcome the Year of the Ox and the upcoming Valentine’s Day through March 14.

A combination of tradition and modernity, the center will offer visitors an immersive lighting show, with hundreds of red and golden lanterns decorating the fountain plaza area. 

The art installations at the center’s shopping mall use 3D holographic technology to project images of ox or oxen onto 20 giant mirrors, creating a festive ambiance.

Bookstore Read & Social@The Bund is parterning with Huangpu District Intangible Culture Heritage to host a number of workshops, where folk artists come to showcase paper-cutting and embroidery talent. The center’s Kyoto House is hosting a series of special events including Japanese tea art, floral art and handicrafts and lifestyles of Japan will be on display.

Meanwhile, couples are encouraged to hang up their love locks with romantic words at the center and to propose to one another. More than 120 stores and restaurants at the center will be pet-friendly for the visitors with their fur-real friends.

Couples in love are encouraged to speak out love.

Date: Through March 14, 10am-10pm
Venue: Bund Finance Center
Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

