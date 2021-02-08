7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Ten imported patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but seven imported infections reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Polish who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 2.

The second patient is a German living who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 4.

The third to seventh patients are Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 5 on the same flight from France. The third patient worked in the Republic of Guinea and the fourth patient worked in Côte d'Ivoire. The fifth and sixth patients was traveling in France and the seventh patient lived in France.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 132 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 10 imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,368 imported cases, 1,265 have been discharged upon recovery and 103 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.