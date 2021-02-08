Substandard down jackets pulled from racks of local stores

More than 10 percent of down jackets sold at big shopping malls such as iapm, K11, Global Harbor and Raffles City failed quality tests, the city's market watchdog said on Monday.

Ti Gong

Fifty batches of down jackets were checked and six were substandard for inferiority in fiber content and the amount of eiderdown, officials with the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

A group of Feizi down jackets sold at Printemps Department Store's Songhu Road outlet failed inspection after their real down content measured 10.9 percent less than what is marked on the label, exceeding the 5 percent limit of the relevant standard.

Moussy down coats sold at K11 were found to contain 62.4 percent eiderdown but were marked to have 80 percent with a probable deviation of 3 percent based on labeling.

The rest failed for unmatched fiber content. Among them, Lily down jackets sold at LifeHub@Jinqiao were found to contain 77.6 percent polyester and the rest metallized fiber, opposed to 50 percent of each marked on the labels. Hollister and Oblu down jackets sold at Global Harbor, Raffles City and iapm were found to have the same problems.



Stores where testing took place have been ordered to stop selling substandard products immediately and clear them from their inventories.



An investigation is underway.

