News / Metro

First animal surgery using home-grown robot

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:32 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0
Medical experts from Shanghai Chest Hospital completed the nation's first animal lung surgery experiment using a single-hole surgical robot developed in China.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:32 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0

Medical experts from Shanghai Chest Hospital completed the nation’s first animal lung surgery experiment using a single-hole surgical robot developed in China. The experiment stems from clinical research conducted by the hospital and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

With the development of minimally invasive surgery, thoracic operations via surgical robots have been performed in more than 150 Chinese hospitals — but all with robots developed abroad.

Dr Luo Qingquan from Shanghai Chest Hospital led the animal experiment by operating on a pig. With the robot, doctors were able to remove the pig's right upper lung within one hour with no serious bleeding.

Doctors then used the robot to conduct heart surgery on the same pig, whose vital signs were stable afterward.

Luo said single-hole surgical robots are a hot topic for developers in China and abroad. His team will partner with Chinese developers to create new surgical systems and improve existing ones.

“We will carry out more animal experiments to perfect the system and expedite a clinical trial for it," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     