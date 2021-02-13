3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All the three patients are Chinese working in Ethiopia. Meanwhile, six imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but three imported infections reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

All the three patients are Chinese working in Ethiopia and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 9.

The new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 76 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,386 imported cases, 1,295 have been discharged upon recovery and 91 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.