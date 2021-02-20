News / Metro

Exciting urban drama 'Storm Eye' to debut on Dragon TV

Yang Mi and Zhang Binbin portray national security officers combating crimes in telecommunications and IT.
Urban drama “Storm Eye” will air on Dragon TV on Tuesday.

The series centers on a group of Chinese national security officers’ endeavors to protect the country’s scarce resources and important technologies from being stolen by spies.

Starring Yang Mi and Zhang Binbin, the series portrays how the officers combat crimes in telecommunications and IT using their expertise and wisdom.

It also displays the emotions and pressures of these unsung heroes when they are misunderstood by their families.

A scene from “Storm Eye”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
