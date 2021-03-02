News / Metro

Spring in Shanghai attracting jobseekers

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
City offered 12.79 percent of the country's new job positions between February 18 and 22, the first working week after the seven-day Spring Festival holiday.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0

Working in Shanghai has become top choice for many during the spring job market.

Statistics show Shanghai offered 12.79 percent of the country’s new job positions between February 18 and 22, the first working week after the seven-day Spring Festival holiday.

Beijing ranked second in providing 11.67 percent of vacancies, followed by Shenzhen (9.61%), Guangzhou (6.31%), Hangzhou (5.78%) and Chengdu (4.22%), according to a report by online recruitment agency Liepin.com

Over the week, 19.91 percent of middle-to-high-level talent applied for job positions in Shanghai, followed by Beijing’s 19.09 percent.

The two cities were far ahead of others in attracting talent. Shenzhen, in third place, only received resumes from 9.71 percent of talent, followed by Guangzhou (6), Chengdu (4.5) and Hangzhou (4.16).

Of the country’s major city clusters, the Yangtze River Delta region, which includes Shanghai, was the most attractive to middle-to-high-level talent while the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region was less attractive, according to the report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     