Spring in Shanghai attracting jobseekers

City offered 12.79 percent of the country's new job positions between February 18 and 22, the first working week after the seven-day Spring Festival holiday.

Working in Shanghai has become top choice for many during the spring job market.

Statistics show Shanghai offered 12.79 percent of the country’s new job positions between February 18 and 22, the first working week after the seven-day Spring Festival holiday.

Beijing ranked second in providing 11.67 percent of vacancies, followed by Shenzhen (9.61%), Guangzhou (6.31%), Hangzhou (5.78%) and Chengdu (4.22%), according to a report by online recruitment agency Liepin.com

Over the week, 19.91 percent of middle-to-high-level talent applied for job positions in Shanghai, followed by Beijing’s 19.09 percent.

The two cities were far ahead of others in attracting talent. Shenzhen, in third place, only received resumes from 9.71 percent of talent, followed by Guangzhou (6), Chengdu (4.5) and Hangzhou (4.16).

Of the country’s major city clusters, the Yangtze River Delta region, which includes Shanghai, was the most attractive to middle-to-high-level talent while the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region was less attractive, according to the report.