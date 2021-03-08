Making good use of fallen cherry blossoms in city

Fallen cherry blossoms will be left on five city roads totaling about 3,300 meters to create a pink seasonal spectacle.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Fallen cherry blossoms will be left on five city roads totaling about 3,300 meters to create a pink seasonal spectacle, Shanghai greenery authorities announced today.

The five streets are Xinyue Road featuring cherry blossoms and orchids in the Pudong New Area, Yongle Road lined with cherry blossom trees and Chinese roses in Baoshan District, Binhu Road planted with cherry blossoms and crape myrtles in Songjiang District, Jiangwancheng Road known for camphor trees and cherry blossoms in Yangpu District and Yonghe Road E. with cherry blossoms in Jing'an District.

The fallen flower petals will be left on certain parts of these streets between late March and early April, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Last year, fallen cherry blossoms were left on Jiangwancheng Road — which is lined with more than 260 cherry trees that feature large petals and brilliant colors — for the first time, enabling residents to experience a dreamlike fallen flower rain picture, the bureau said.

The fallen petals will be left during the daytime on sunny days, but will be swept away each evening to ensure pedestrian safety.

Trash such as cigarette butts, paper and plastic bags will be sorted out of fallen flowers to ensure the best landscape.

On rainy days, fallen flowers will be cleared for safety reasons.

There are more than 40 varieties of street-side trees in the city.