2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Panama who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 23.

Both new cases have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,447 imported cases, 1,415 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 361 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.