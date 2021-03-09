News / Metro

Country's first guide for treating relapsed ovarian cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
Although ovarian cancer is only the ninth most prevalent among females, it is the most fatal.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0

Shanghai medical professionals are teaming up with counterparts in Zhejiang Province to release China's first research-based guide on treating patients with relapsed ovarian cancer.

Although ovarian cancer is only the ninth most prevalent cancer among females, it is the most fatal because more than 80 percent of patients are diagnosed in the terminal stage and 70 percent have relapses within two to three years.

Dr Zang Rongyu from the department of gynecologic oncology at Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai led the study, which was published in the prestigious journal Lancet Oncology.

“Though most doctors and patients considered surgery an effective treatment for women with relapses of ovarian cancer, there is no comparative research to clinically confirm that,” said Zang, whose team studied 357 patients who had experienced one relapse and found those sensitive to platinum, commonly used in chemotherapy, survive 5.5 months longer after receiving surgery than those who don’t receive surgery. Patients who are platinum-resistant do not benefit from surgery.

The treatment-free survival time was also found to be 4.4 months longer than for those who receive surgery.

For the first time, the study confirmed the value of surgery on relapsed ovarian cancer and outlines those who can benefit from it, indicating the importance of individual and precise treatment for each patient.

Experts said the study will continue to follow patients for another 2.5 years for deeper and longer-term research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     