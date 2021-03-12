News / Metro

Adopt-a-tree campaign grows roots on Arbor Day

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:04 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
With steadily decreasing amounts of space for tree planting in the city, greenery authorities are encouraging people to adopt a tree rather than plant one.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:04 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
Adopt-a-tree campaign grows roots on Arbor Day
Ti Gong

People plant trees at Chenshan Botanical Garden on Friday. 

Adopt-a-tree campaign grows roots on Arbor Day
Hu Min / SHINE

A worker at Shanghai Botanical Garden shows a tree to its adopter via video talk today. 

About 100,000 trees around the city are available for adoption, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced today which is Arbor Day. 

With steadily decreasing amount of space for tree planting in the city, greenery authorities are encouraging people to adopt a tree rather than plant one.

The city's online tree adoption platform has been upgraded, with information about what trees are available, where they are and how much it costs to adopt — making the process more transparent and convenient, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. 

The platform is accessible via the bureau's WeChat account “Green Shanghai” and its website (http://lhsr.sh.gov.cn).

People who adopt trees will see cards with their names on them via cellphone if they are not able to hang the cards themselves. They can also receive photos and videos to follow the growth of their trees. 

Adopt-a-tree campaign grows roots on Arbor Day
Hu Min / SHINE

A tree with a card listing the name of its adopter at Shanghai Botanical Garden. 

Adopt-a-tree campaign grows roots on Arbor Day
Ti Gong

People inquire about tree adoptions at Guyi Garden today. 

Adopters will receive adoption certificates online. 

At different times of the year, seasonal tree varieties such as cherry and plum blossoms are available for adoption. 

Some trees more than a century old are also available for adoption. 

Round-the-clock platforms will be created, enabling people to see these trees any time via online channels. 

The Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park, Gongqing Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Guyi Garden and Jing'an, Huangpu, Putuo and Minhang districts have made test runs on the upgraded platform and will be included on it by the end of the year. 

The Shanghai Botanical Garden has 200 trees, including peach and cherry blossoms, for adoption, while the Chenshan Botanical Garden has plum blossom, magnolia and begonia trees. 

Guyi Garden has 19 old trees for adoption, including a 500-year-old locust tree and a 112-year-old ginkgo tree. 

At the end of 2020, Shanghai's forest coverage was almost 18.5 percent, up from about 5 percent in the early 1990s. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     