News / Metro

Brain research center opens at innovation base

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
The Shanghai Research Center for Brain Science and Brain-Inspired Intelligence is opening its Songjiang branch at the G60 Brain Intelligence S&T Innovation Base.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0

The Shanghai Research Center for Brain Science and Brain-Inspired Intelligence (Shanghai Brain Center) is opening its Songjiang branch at the G60 Brain Intelligence S&T Innovation Base.

Established in 2018, the center is the first R&D institution in Shanghai created to respond to a national brain science drive.

“The G60 S&T Innovation Base in Songjiang is a hub for science and innovation, therefore we chose to set up our new branch here. We aim to contribute to the R&D of brain science in the Yangtze River Delta and the medical industry of brain-related diseases,” said Pu Muming, director of the center and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“In the future, we will incubate research results produced in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta regions, especially those that can be transformed into brain intelligence technology, via the G60 Brain Intelligence S&T Innovation Base. Then we will industrialize them in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta,” Pu said.

The center has established two research platforms: Neural Network Research on Brain Intelligence Development and Collaborative Research on Big Data in Brain Science. The former will concentrate on child and adolescent brain intelligence, the latter will focus on brain atlas data, exploring animal models of brain disease, gene therapy and brain-computer interfaces.

The center’s branch on Qiangye Road occupies around 16,000 square meters. It is currently under renovation, but the exhibition hall and conference room have been completed and are functioning. Four further platforms will be established: Brain Atlas Data, Brain Intelligence Development, Gene Editing and Brain-Computer Interface.

“Songjiang has been extremely supportive of our work,” said Pu. “It helped us with the office and scientific research space construction, funding, personnel and the education of staff members’ children.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     