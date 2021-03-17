News / Metro

New home for orphan thanks to kind hearts

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
An 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is settling in to his new home at the Songjiang Social Welfare Institute thanks to the efforts of several parties.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0

An 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is settling in to his new home at the Songjiang Social Welfare Institute thanks to the efforts of several parties.

After his father died several years ago, Xuanxuan (not his real name) relied on his mother but she passed away in July last year leaving the child unattended and alone.

Xuanxuan’s condition confines him to bed. When the neighborhood committee found out, it reported the case to higher authorities and the child was admitted to Songjiang District Central Hospital.

While Xuanxuan was there, the district’s civil affairs bureau invited care workers to come up with tailored services for him. People from all walks of life donated goods including milk, clothes and daily necessities.

District authorities proceeded to arrange new guardianship for Xuanxuan. The district’s civil affairs bureau, women’s federation, disabled persons’ federation, procuratorate, courthouse, neighborhood committee, police and subdistrict administrative office held meetings to find a solution.

The subdistrict office, after finding out that Xuanxuan’s relatives had no wish to raise the child, appointed a lawyer and the neighborhood committee was made his guardian.

The committee then applied for a disabled person’s identity card, orphan identity and financial support.

Xuanxuan is now comfortable at the institute and getting used to his new surroundings.

“Xuanxuan’s body would move unruly sometimes, so we’ve equipped his bed with soft rolled rails to protect him from hurting himself,” said a staff member.

The district’s civil affairs bureau, the neighborhood committee and other social institutions promised to keep on supporting Xuanxuan and offering help for him.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     