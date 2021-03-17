New home for orphan thanks to kind hearts

An 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is settling in to his new home at the Songjiang Social Welfare Institute thanks to the efforts of several parties.

After his father died several years ago, Xuanxuan (not his real name) relied on his mother but she passed away in July last year leaving the child unattended and alone.

Xuanxuan’s condition confines him to bed. When the neighborhood committee found out, it reported the case to higher authorities and the child was admitted to Songjiang District Central Hospital.

While Xuanxuan was there, the district’s civil affairs bureau invited care workers to come up with tailored services for him. People from all walks of life donated goods including milk, clothes and daily necessities.

District authorities proceeded to arrange new guardianship for Xuanxuan. The district’s civil affairs bureau, women’s federation, disabled persons’ federation, procuratorate, courthouse, neighborhood committee, police and subdistrict administrative office held meetings to find a solution.

The subdistrict office, after finding out that Xuanxuan’s relatives had no wish to raise the child, appointed a lawyer and the neighborhood committee was made his guardian.

The committee then applied for a disabled person’s identity card, orphan identity and financial support.

Xuanxuan is now comfortable at the institute and getting used to his new surroundings.

“Xuanxuan’s body would move unruly sometimes, so we’ve equipped his bed with soft rolled rails to protect him from hurting himself,” said a staff member.

The district’s civil affairs bureau, the neighborhood committee and other social institutions promised to keep on supporting Xuanxuan and offering help for him.