3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 19.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Niger who arrived at the airport the same day.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the airport the same day.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 91 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,484 imported cases, 1,444 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.