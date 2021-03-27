6 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday while three patients were discharged upon recovery.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Burkina Faso who arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 23.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 24.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 24.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 113 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,505 imported cases, 1,459 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.