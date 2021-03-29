News / Metro

Forum hears how Chinese think differently

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
East China Normal University president calls for a change to the Chinese people's "single way of thinking" in speech to Shanghai Science and Technology Museum science forum.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is inviting universities to share their views on driving innovation and fostering budding scientists as part of its Shanghai Science Communication Forum.

Qian Xuhong, president of East China Normal University, was the first to give a speech over the weekend about how Chinese and Western people think in different ways.

Chinese people stress dialectical thought, which leads to a neglect of science principles, Qian said, while in the West people use formal logic. That’s why the industrial revolution was born in the West, he added.

“How we think can decide how our nation develops. We should change our single way of thinking and our nation will sure grow stronger if we combine different thinking models and form one with Chinese characteristics,” he said.

The forum is a popular event and more than 340 scientists at home and abroad have given speeches.

This year, the museum says it will focus more on the latest scientific achievements, stories of legendary scientists, cross-disciplinary cooperation and science in daily life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     