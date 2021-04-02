Children to showcase English-speaking skills in contest

The 2021 "Young Voice, China Story" English-speaking contest invites students to give speeches with a "Four Histories" theme as well as about traditional Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

An English-speaking contest featuring children telling China stories to the world has kicked off in the city.

“Four Histories” refers to the histories of the Communist Party of China, New China, reform and opening-up, and socialist development.

Organizers divide participants into four age groups.

A 90-second speech on the topic “This Is Me” is required for students from grades one to three. For students from grades four to five and six to nine, two-minute speeches on the topics “Changes In My City” and “If I Had A Time Machine" are required.



Students in grades 10 to 12 must give three-minute speeches on the topic “A Word That Has Changed The World."



Until midnight of April 20, students can submit applications via the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Dream Relay Youth Development & Exchange Center (gh_cadacfa5d524).

Participants chosen for the semifinals will be informed on April 26 through SMS messages, WeChat or their teachers.



The contest is jointly sponsored by the Shanghai Dream Relay Youth Development & Exchange Center, Shanghai People’s Broadcast Radio and Shanghai Daily.

To ensure a professional and fair contest, experts from Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University, Shanghai Daily and the Shanghai European and American Alumni Association will serve as the main judges.

The Shanghai European and American Alumni Association, Shanghai Youth International Exchange Center, Fudan University's Youth League Committee and Shanghai Book City will provide judges, venues, winning prizes and other support.

The China Children and Teenagers’ Foundation's “Convoy Plan” will serve as a charity partner. Outstanding participants will receive honorary titles and attend Convoy Plan public welfare training sessions.



As China moves closer to the world's center stage, Chinese children have more opportunities to showcase their talents across the globe. Consequently, it has become increasingly important to tell Chinese stories in international languages.

“I hope Chinese children will become ambassadors of Chinese culture and spread it around the world,” said Wang Qinzhi, executive vice chairman of the Shanghai Dream Relay Youth Development & Exchange Center. “I also hope the world can see a truly dynamic China with a diverse culture and interesting stories.”

Xia Haiping, principal of the Experimental School of Foreign Languages affiliated to East China Normal University, said the event can help give children a better understanding of Chinese history and culture and cultivate patriotism.