News / Metro

Park and museum raise awareness of children with autism

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:21 UTC+8, 2021-04-03       0
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and the China Maritime Museum will give free entry to children with autism and their families through April.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:21 UTC+8, 2021-04-03       0
Park and museum raise awareness of children with autism
Ti Gong

A light show at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park on Friday. 

Park and museum raise awareness of children with autism
Ti Gong

A charity run to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and the China Maritime Museum, two tourist attractions in the Pudong New Area, will give free entry to children with autism and their families through April.

A charity run with more than 1,000 participants was held at the ocean park on Friday night to mark World Autism Awareness Day and call for more understanding and care for children with autism.

Fifty families with children with autism toured the park on Friday.

A charity light show featuring a water curtain laser and unmanned aerial vehicle parade will be staged at the park every weekend in April, illuminating the world of children with autism. A number of charity activities such as lectures, painting and clay sculpture will also be held at the park through April. 

Park and museum raise awareness of children with autism
Ti Gong

The sky is lit up.

Park and museum raise awareness of children with autism
Ti Gong

Penguins delight the crowd. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     