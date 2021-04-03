Park and museum raise awareness of children with autism

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and the China Maritime Museum will give free entry to children with autism and their families through April.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and the China Maritime Museum, two tourist attractions in the Pudong New Area, will give free entry to children with autism and their families through April.

A charity run with more than 1,000 participants was held at the ocean park on Friday night to mark World Autism Awareness Day and call for more understanding and care for children with autism.

Fifty families with children with autism toured the park on Friday.

A charity light show featuring a water curtain laser and unmanned aerial vehicle parade will be staged at the park every weekend in April, illuminating the world of children with autism. A number of charity activities such as lectures, painting and clay sculpture will also be held at the park through April.

