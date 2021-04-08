9 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are seven Chinese, one German and one Japanese. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 25.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 30.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 2.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 4.

The fifth patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, the sixth patient, a Chinese living in Brazil, and the third patient, a Chinese studying in Switzerland, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 5.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at Shanghai airport on April 6.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who arrived at Shanghai airport on April 6.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,542 imported cases, 1,496 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.