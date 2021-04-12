Public invited to cast votes for health campaign slogans

Local residents have been invited to choose 25 health slogans from 35 candidates for a campaign to enhance health awareness.

By accessing the Shanghai Health Commission's Health Cloud app between today and Sunday, people can vote for slogans they like. They can also win prizes and credits for the app.

The commission said the slogan competition is designed to encourage more residents to participate in the health campaign to raise public awareness, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The slogans are related to things like healthy lifestyles, disease prevention and control, nutrition and mental health.