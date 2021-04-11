2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Togo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 6 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 35 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,551 imported cases, 1,502 have been discharged upon recovery and 49 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.