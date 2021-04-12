News / Metro

'Red Poppies' concludes successful run in city

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:09 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0
The performances of "Red Poppies," a drama adapted from Tibetan writer Alai's novel "Red Poppies: A Novel of Tibet," were a success over the weekend.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:09 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0

The performances of “Red Poppies,” a drama adapted from Tibetan writer Alai’s novel “Red Poppies: A Novel of Tibet,” which received the Mao Dun Literature Prize in 2000 — China’s top literary prize — were a success over the weekend at the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

More than 5,000 people attended the play, which had also been staged in Beijing and Hangzhou.

Presented by the Sichuan People’s Art Theater, "Red Poppies" is a poetic chronicle of the demise of the once-powerful Tibetan chieftainship.

Playwright Cao Lusheng retained the novel's poetic charm in the theatrical adaptation.

Critics praised the play’s artistry and realistic literary origin. Following the Shanghai performances, it will be staged in Nanjing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Red Poppies concludes successful run in city
Wang Xiaoxi

“Red Poppies” is adapted from an award-winning novel chronicling the waning days of the once-powerful Tibetan chieftainship and the rise of a new world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     