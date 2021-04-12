'Red Poppies' concludes successful run in city

The performances of "Red Poppies," a drama adapted from Tibetan writer Alai's novel "Red Poppies: A Novel of Tibet," were a success over the weekend.

The performances of “Red Poppies,” a drama adapted from Tibetan writer Alai’s novel “Red Poppies: A Novel of Tibet,” which received the Mao Dun Literature Prize in 2000 — China’s top literary prize — were a success over the weekend at the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

More than 5,000 people attended the play, which had also been staged in Beijing and Hangzhou.

Presented by the Sichuan People’s Art Theater, "Red Poppies" is a poetic chronicle of the demise of the once-powerful Tibetan chieftainship.

Playwright Cao Lusheng retained the novel's poetic charm in the theatrical adaptation.

Critics praised the play’s artistry and realistic literary origin. Following the Shanghai performances, it will be staged in Nanjing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.