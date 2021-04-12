3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from abroad. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 8 via Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Qatar who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 9 via Sri Lanka.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 61 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,554 imported cases, 1,502 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.