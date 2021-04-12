Academia and industry join hands with marine innovation center

Shanghai Ocean University and electronics manufacturing giant INESA jointly launched an AI+ marine innovation center.

The two parties will enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and marine science and explore cross-disciplinary development.

The new center will conduct research on data mining and core AI algorithms in marine science and turn it into applications. By integrating education and industry, it will also cultivate application-oriented talent in the area.

The two parties will also design marine-themed activities to promote AI culture in the university, the community and the Lingang New Area. They will also apply AI technologies to the university's campus to improve management efficiency.