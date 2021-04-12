News / Metro

Academia and industry join hands with marine innovation center

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:14 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0
Shanghai Ocean University and electronics manufacturing giant INESA jointly launched an AI+ marine innovation center.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:14 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0

Shanghai Ocean University and electronics manufacturing giant INESA jointly launched an AI+ marine innovation center.

The two parties will enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and marine science and explore cross-disciplinary development.

The new center will conduct research on data mining and core AI algorithms in marine science and turn it into applications. By integrating education and industry, it will also cultivate application-oriented talent in the area.

The two parties will also design marine-themed activities to promote AI culture in the university, the community and the Lingang New Area. They will also apply AI technologies to the university's campus to improve management efficiency.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     