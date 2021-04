Highlights of the upcoming 10th China Flower Expo in the city's Chongming District from May 21 to July 2 will be presented on various TV, radio and online platforms.

Shanghai Media Group launched its omnimedia broadcasting center for the upcoming 10th China Flower Expo on Tuesday.

The expo will be held from May 21 to July 2 in the city’s Chongming District.

Reports on the expo’s highlights will be presented on various TV, radio and Internet platforms.

Live broadcast studios will be set up to provide news coverage of the expo’s opening ceremony, cultural events and online exhibitions.