News / Metro

Girl turns in huge stash of cash she found to police

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
A girl in Shanghai's Chongming District discovered 510,000 yuan (US$79,050) and turned it in to the police, which attracted massive attention online.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0

A girl in Shanghai's Chongming District discovered 510,000 yuan (US$79,050) and turned it in to the police, which attracted massive attention online, Shanghai Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Zhang Xiaoxi, a student at Chongming Jianshe Primary School, discovered the money in an abandoned bedside table when she and her younger brother Zhang Zichen were walking their dog.

They told their mother and grandmothers but no one believed them at first, because the amount of money was so large.

“I couldn't believe anyone would leave so much money there, so I told them it must be just paper,” said the mother, Wang Guangna.

Zhang Xiaoxi then decided to guard the money and let her younger brother take a wad of it to their mother.

The family called police as soon as they saw the money.

The money was returned to the owner on Wednesday.

“After I found the money, I wanted to call the police as soon as possible because I thought the owner must be worried,” Zhang Xiaoxi told Sohu Video.

Wang received a 10,000-yuan reward this morning, sent by an institution of public character called Tian Tian Positive Energy, for her children’s good deed.

Girl turns in huge stash of cash she found to police

A screenshot of the money discovered by Zhang Xiaoxi and her brother

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Sohu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     