2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas, one from the US and the other from the UAE. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 9.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 10.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 61 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,654 imported cases, 1,596 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.