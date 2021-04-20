Police arrest 20 in diamond smuggling case

Shanghai Customs say gang had been buying diamonds from an overseas site for delivery to Hong Kong before being hidden among other goods and imported to the Chinese mainland.

Twenty people have been arrested by police in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou in connection with the smuggling of diamonds worth 40 million yuan (US$6.15 million), Shanghai Customs said on Tuesday.

The customs’ anti-smuggling bureau said the gang had been buying diamonds from an overseas website since July last year for delivery to Hong Kong.

It said they were then hidden in other goods and illegally imported into the Chinese mainland without declaration or paying tax.

Over 250 diamond products and 187 bags of small diamonds were seized and investigations are ongoing.