News / Metro

Police arrest 20 in diamond smuggling case

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
Shanghai Customs say gang had been buying diamonds from an overseas site for delivery to Hong Kong before being hidden among other goods and imported to the Chinese mainland. 
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0

Twenty people have been arrested by police in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou in connection with the smuggling of diamonds worth 40 million yuan (US$6.15 million), Shanghai Customs said on Tuesday.

The customs’ anti-smuggling bureau said the gang had been buying diamonds from an overseas website since July last year for delivery to Hong Kong.

It said they were then hidden in other goods and illegally imported into the Chinese mainland without declaration or paying tax.

Over 250 diamond products and 187 bags of small diamonds were seized and investigations are ongoing. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     