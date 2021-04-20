3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Thailand who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 6.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 14.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,575 imported cases, 1,516 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.