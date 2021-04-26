Shanghai International Resort celebrates 5 years

Something for everyone as fifth anniversary is marked with over 150 activities on offer and millions of visitors expected to attend a multitude of events.

From a lavender festival to a rowing competition, over 150 activities will be on offer this year as the Shanghai International Resort celebrates its fifth anniversary, Shendi Group revealed on Monday.

The fifth Shanghai Lavender Festival will open in Shanghai Lavender Park on May 15 and last for 45 days. It is expected to attract 150,000 visitors.

During the festival, a new outlet of popular hot springs bathhouse chain Gokurakuyu will start a trial operation, offering authentic Japanese-style hot springs experiences. People can also wear kimonos and enjoy the art of making tea and burning incense as well.

The annual Belt and Road Film Week, part of the Shanghai International Film Festival, will be held from June 12 to 19.

On summer nights, Shanghai Village, a member of the Bicester Village Shopping Collection, will offer a variety of outdoor activities such as an open-air cinema and riverside yoga. Disneytown will have a night fair with various food and commodities on sale.

The second Better Life Festival returns in September, offering outdoor barbecue and live music. It will be included in the city’s jazz festival this year.

As autumn arrives, workers from both domestic and multinational companies will paddle boats for the annual Chinese Foreign Enterprise Regatta.

In 2019, it attracted more than 400 participants, nearly a quarter of whom were from overseas. This year, it is estimated there will be over 1,200 people taking part.

Over the past five years, the resort has welcomed over 83 million visitors and raised over 40 billion yuan (US$6.2 billion) in tourist revenue, according to Yao Jianfeng, vice chairman of the resort’s administrative committee.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, the resort will focus on developing an “experience economy” by creating interactive and immersive shopping and entertainment experiences, he said.

By the end of 2025, a new landmark featuring developed tourism, creative culture, environmental protection and beautiful landscapes will take shape. By the end of 2035, it will become a “tourism city,” providing world-class tourism facilities, products and services, he said.