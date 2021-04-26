News / Metro

Shanghai International Resort celebrates 5 years

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Something for everyone as fifth anniversary is marked with over 150 activities on offer and millions of visitors expected to attend a multitude of events.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0

From a lavender festival to a rowing competition, over 150 activities will be on offer this year as the Shanghai International Resort celebrates its fifth anniversary, Shendi Group revealed on Monday.

The fifth Shanghai Lavender Festival will open in Shanghai Lavender Park on May 15 and last for 45 days. It is expected to attract 150,000 visitors.

During the festival, a new outlet of popular hot springs bathhouse chain Gokurakuyu will start a trial operation, offering authentic Japanese-style hot springs experiences. People can also wear kimonos and enjoy the art of making tea and burning incense as well.

The annual Belt and Road Film Week, part of the Shanghai International Film Festival, will be held from June 12 to 19.

On summer nights, Shanghai Village, a member of the Bicester Village Shopping Collection, will offer a variety of outdoor activities such as an open-air cinema and riverside yoga. Disneytown will have a night fair with various food and commodities on sale.

The second Better Life Festival returns in September, offering outdoor barbecue and live music. It will be included in the city’s jazz festival this year.

As autumn arrives, workers from both domestic and multinational companies will paddle boats for the annual Chinese Foreign Enterprise Regatta.

In 2019, it attracted more than 400 participants, nearly a quarter of whom were from overseas. This year, it is estimated there will be over 1,200 people taking part. 

Over the past five years, the resort has welcomed over 83 million visitors and raised over 40 billion yuan (US$6.2 billion) in tourist revenue, according to Yao Jianfeng, vice chairman of the resort’s administrative committee.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, the resort will focus on developing an “experience economy” by creating interactive and immersive shopping and entertainment experiences, he said.

By the end of 2025, a new landmark featuring developed tourism, creative culture, environmental protection and beautiful landscapes will take shape. By the end of 2035, it will become a “tourism city,” providing world-class tourism facilities, products and services, he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     