Panda bus impresses tourists on Xuhui riverside

  21:37 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Four panda-themed models were put into operation along the district's waterfront area on Tuesday to offer a fun experience for residents and tourists alike.
Ti Gong

The 12-meter Panda Bus decorated with black-circled eye and ear shapes at its front and top.

Come and have fun on the Panda Bus by the Xuhui riverside.

The cute bus, decorated with black-circled eye and ear shapes at its front and top, soon attracted many tourists.

Run by Bus Line Binjiang No. 1, four of the new models were put into operation on Tuesday.

To allow passengers a better view of the river bank, both sides of the bus are made of glass, similar to the material of its windows.

The 12-meter long bus has 27 seats and a wheelchair area equipped with cushions and seat belts.

The bus can also lower its height above the ground to 10 centimeters to admit wheelchairs more conveniently.

Automatic emergency alerts are also installed to ensure safety.

Ti Gong

Two children pose in front of the Panda Bus run by Bus Line Binjiang No. 1 by the Xuhui riverside.

