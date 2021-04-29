A German expat's take on 'dynamic' Shanghai

The 23rd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Germany's Martin Wawra, managing director of Voith Turbo Greater China.

"I first came to Shanghai in 1998, and I still remember there were only a few buildings looking from the Bund toward Pudong," Wawra said. "I couldn’t have imagined that Pudong would develop so quickly."

He said restaurants, his wife’s international choir and old houses are the three things he enjoys most in the city.

Wawra thinks Shanghai and its people are dynamic.

"Shanghai is changing so quickly," he said. "This is also the spirit of the people. They are always looking for something new.”