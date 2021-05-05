News / Metro

Range of new beauty products debut at local cosmetics festival

Beauty companies such as L'Oréal, Sisley, Estée Lauder, Chando, Proya and Perfect Diary are introducing new products at the 2021 Shanghai International Cosmetic Festival.
Ti Gong

Household name Li Jiaqi becomes ambassador for both L'Oréal and the 2021 Shanghai International Cosmetic Festival.

Ti Gong

Livestreamers introduce new products released during the festival.

A series of new beauty products debuted at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Shanghai International Cosmetic Festival, which took place this morning in Jing’an District.

The products, such as lipsticks, foundations and facial masks, were presented by 24 international companies, including L'Oréal, Sisley and Estée Lauder, as well as home-grown businesses such as Chando, Proya and Perfect Diary.

Makeup artists, Internet celebrities and renowned performers introduced and sampled these new products in a livestreaming event held this afternoon.

At the opening ceremony, L'Oréal announced the establishment of the L'Oréal North Asia Headquarters that will operate businesses in China, Japan and South Korea. China’s top beauty influencer and livestreamer Li Jiaqi was named ambassador for both the festival and L'Oréal.

Additionally, Zeng Shuling, beauty editor of Elle China, shared the latest consumption trends in the beauty industry, such as male-focused makeup lines, environmentally friendly beauty products and the integration of cosmetic medicine into skincare.

She highlighted the rise of Chinese beauty and foreign niche brands.

Chinese beauty brands are no longer copycatting their international rivals, Zeng said. Instead, from ingredients to packaging, they are 100 percent original. Low pricing, quick response to market demand and use of Chinese skincare concepts make them more popular among young people.

She said some foreign niche brands that have had great success abroad are trying to appeal to Chinese consumers.

“One US-based brand, which is considered one of the top three in the US market, tells me it will be considered as being successful only after achieving success in the Chinese market,” Zeng said.

During the one-month festival, a variety of new products and promotional activities will be introduced to enhance Shanghai's “beauty economy," which is especially prominent in downtown Jing’an.

The district has long been considered an optimal starting point for foreign beauty companies looking to break into the Chinese market. It is home to the regional headquarters of Kanebo from Japan, La Prairie from Switzerland, doTERRA from the United States, and L’Oréal, Sisley and L’Occitane from France, among others.

“The beauty industry is the highlight of Jing’an," said Wang Hua, director of Jing’an. "Last year, retail sales from 11 major cosmetic companies in Jing’an reached 26.72 billion yuan (US$4.13 billion), a year-on-year increase of 725.1 percent."

Ti Gong

Make-up artist Andy Koh's presentation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
