4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 5.

The second patient, a Chinese traveling in Cambodia, and the third and fourth patients, both Chinese working in Cambodia, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 63 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,645 imported cases, 1,586 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.