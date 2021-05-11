Illuminating grand opening for high-tech corridor in suburban Shanghai
G60 High-tech Corridor, a new landmark in Songjiang District that is part of Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City, recently opened with a dazzling music and light show.
The landmark is part of the district's Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City, which has been listed as China’s industrial Internet demonstration zone.
