Tourism alliance launched at relics park

A “Hill and Lake Alliance” was launched at Songjiang’s Guangfulin Relics Park on April 15 as the Sheshan National Tourist Resort signed agreements with neighboring Suzhou Taihu Lake National Tourism Resort to cultivate co-urbanized tourism.

Cooperative items of the alliance fall into five categories — exchanges of information, mutual promotion of tourism products, networking of tourism platforms, mutual help to attract tourists and co-training of tourism talent.

In the future, periodic reciprocal visits between tourism professionals from the two areas, including conferences and forums, will be launched. Officials will also explore the creation of a one-card pass to all tourist spots in the two areas, cultivate hotel-based group tourism products and launch new cross-regional tourism routes.

Information from tourist industry platforms of the two areas will be shared and their publicity platforms will promote each other’s products. In addition, the regions will cooperatively train high-level multi-disciplinary tourism talent.

“Sheshan National Tourist Resort and Taihu Lake National Tourism Resort have similar responsibilities and goals. The two sides will offer mutual help to each other to achieve sustainable development for a nation-level tourist resort,” said Chen Long, secretary of the Party committee of the Sheshan National Tourism Resort’s management council.

Meanwhile, the Songjiang No. 98 bus line, an exclusive sightseeing bus line in the Sheshan National Tourist Resort, was launched recently.

The bus line, connecting with the Sheshan and Songjiang University Town stations of Metro Line 9 and tramcar T1 and T2 lines, offers residents and tourists transfers to major tourist sites within the Sheshan National Tourist Resort.

Its stops include Shanghai Happy Valley, Playa Maya Water Park, Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park, Sheshan National Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, the Smurfs Park, Guangfulin Country Park, Guangfulin Relics Park and InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland.

The line starts from the Sheshan subway station and ends at Songjiang Transportation Center. It stretches about 20.5 kilometers and operates from 8am to 5pm.