News / Metro

Tourism alliance launched at relics park

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
The Sheshan National Tourist Resort signed agreements with neighboring Suzhou Taihu Lake National Tourism Resort to cultivate co-urbanized tourism.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

A “Hill and Lake Alliance” was launched at Songjiang’s Guangfulin Relics Park on April 15 as the Sheshan National Tourist Resort signed agreements with neighboring Suzhou Taihu Lake National Tourism Resort to cultivate co-urbanized tourism.

Cooperative items of the alliance fall into five categories — exchanges of information, mutual promotion of tourism products, networking of tourism platforms, mutual help to attract tourists and co-training of tourism talent.

In the future, periodic reciprocal visits between tourism professionals from the two areas, including conferences and forums, will be launched. Officials will also explore the creation of a one-card pass to all tourist spots in the two areas, cultivate hotel-based group tourism products and launch new cross-regional tourism routes.

Information from tourist industry platforms of the two areas will be shared and their publicity platforms will promote each other’s products. In addition, the regions will cooperatively train high-level multi-disciplinary tourism talent.

“Sheshan National Tourist Resort and Taihu Lake National Tourism Resort have similar responsibilities and goals. The two sides will offer mutual help to each other to achieve sustainable development for a nation-level tourist resort,” said Chen Long, secretary of the Party committee of the Sheshan National Tourism Resort’s management council.

Meanwhile, the Songjiang No. 98 bus line, an exclusive sightseeing bus line in the Sheshan National Tourist Resort, was launched recently.

The bus line, connecting with the Sheshan and Songjiang University Town stations of Metro Line 9 and tramcar T1 and T2 lines, offers residents and tourists transfers to major tourist sites within the Sheshan National Tourist Resort.

Its stops include Shanghai Happy Valley, Playa Maya Water Park, Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park, Sheshan National Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, the Smurfs Park, Guangfulin Country Park, Guangfulin Relics Park and InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland.

The line starts from the Sheshan subway station and ends at Songjiang Transportation Center. It stretches about 20.5 kilometers and operates from 8am to 5pm.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     