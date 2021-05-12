News / Metro

Detection system keeps e-bikes out of elevators

A detection system that can block e-bikes from entering elevators was recently installed in Aibo Sicun in Shanghai's Minhang District, Knews reported today.
A detection system that can block e-bikes from entering elevators was recently installed in Aibo Sicun (No. 4 residential complex) in Minhang District, Knews reported today.

When residents attempt to push e-bikes into elevators, they will automatically stop running, and a voice prompt will remind residents to remove the bikes. When the prompt sounds, the elevator doors are locked and cannot be closed.

The blocking system recognizes e-bikes through surveillance video and a weight-sensing device. 

Strollers and wheelchairs are not affected by the system.

The charging facilities in the village e-bike parking area have been updated to meet residents’ needs.

On Monday, four adults and a 5-month-old infant were injured after an e-bike exploded in an elevator in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The baby girl and her grandma are still in critical condition. 

A residential community in Weifang, Shandong Province, also uses the blocking system to prevent accidents, according to a report from ShanDong Radio and Television Station on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
