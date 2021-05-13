News / Metro

Health authorities predict fall in birth rate

Hu Min
  21:15 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
The number of births in Shanghai is expected to drop every year between now and 2025 with authorities identifying a number of reasons behind the year-by-year decline.
Shanghai’s birth rate is expected to drop between 2021 and 2025, city health authorities said on Thursday. 

Last year, 127,600 babies were delivered in the city compared with 169,000 the year before. 

About 53 percent were registered residents and the rest had migrant status.

Among them, 62 percent were first babies, up 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier. Another 34 percent were second babies, down 1.63 percentage points from 2019.

Overall, there have been fewer new births in the city year by year for a number of reasons, authorities said. 

The number of females of marriageable and childbearing age has dropped due to the changing age structure of the population, they said. 

At present, the majority of people of marriageable and childbearing age were born after 1990, while the period between 1990 and 2003 saw a decline in the number of births in the city. 

Last year, women with permanent residency aged between 25 and 34 accounted for 28.7 percent of the city's population, down 2.7 percent from 2019.

The average age of women becoming pregnant for the first time last year was under 31, almost six months older than in 2019.

Meanwhile, only 6.92 percent of women of childbearing age with a child already were planning to have another, according to a survey by health authorities. 

Financial reasons and the responsibility of caring for a child were factors.

Source: SHINE
