Intelligent rehabilitation center established

Clinical Center for Intelligent Rehabilitation Research to boost the research, clinical practice and new technology innovation on intelligent rehabilitation.

High-end technologies such as artificial intelligent and multidisciplinary services are being introduced to rehabilitation care in the city.

The Clinical Center for Intelligent Rehabilitation Research was established at Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital on Thursday, in an effort to boost the research, clinical practice and new technology innovation on intelligent rehabilitation.

Clinical research on nerve rehabilitation, bone and joint rehabilitation and organ rehabilitation will be the major content of the center, which will focus on stem cell and tissue engineering, biodynamics and materials and assistive devices development, officials said.