1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese returning from Cote d'lvoire. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One new imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 30.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,655 imported cases, 1,600 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.