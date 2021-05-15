MOU signed to boost Shanghai's medical development

Inteleos, a global non-profit medical certification organization, and Dr. Smile Medical Group, a Shanghai-based doctors group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

They will form a long-term strategic partnership and officially launch the pilot program of global CHIVA standards and certification development.

CHIVA is an alternative to common procedures for varicose veins. The aim of the technique is to lower transmural pressure in the superficial venous system and avoid destruction of veins.

Dr Zhang Qiang, the founder of Dr. Smile group, is the first to introduce CHIVA. The organization conducts the largest number of CHIVA in China.

Through the strategic alliance, the two parties will build quality healthcare standards, certification programs, education and training programs. Risk mitigation strategies will be developed for physicians, relevant healthcare communities globally and most importantly for the safety of patients.

“We will establish a CHIVA training center in Shanghai and attract international patients to receive treatment and doctors from other countries and regions to receive training in Shanghai,” Zhang said.

“Shanghai is becoming an Asian medical center. The international influence is an important part to boost its development.”

Ti Gong