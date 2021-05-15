News / Metro

MOU signed to boost Shanghai's medical development

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
Inteleos, a global non-profit medical certification organization, and Dr. Smile Medical Group, a Shanghai-based doctors group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0

Inteleos, a global non-profit medical certification organization, and Dr. Smile Medical Group, a Shanghai-based doctors group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

They will form a long-term strategic partnership and officially launch the pilot program of global CHIVA standards and certification development. 

CHIVA is an alternative to common procedures for varicose veins. The aim of the technique is to lower transmural pressure in the superficial venous system and avoid destruction of veins. 

Dr Zhang Qiang, the founder of Dr. Smile group, is the first to introduce CHIVA. The organization conducts the largest number of CHIVA in China.

Through the strategic alliance, the two parties will build quality healthcare standards, certification programs, education and training programs. Risk mitigation strategies will be developed for physicians, relevant healthcare communities globally and most importantly for the safety of patients.

“We will establish a CHIVA training center in Shanghai and attract international patients to receive treatment and doctors from other countries and regions to receive training in Shanghai,” Zhang said. 

“Shanghai is becoming an Asian medical center. The international influence is an important part to boost its development.”

MOU signed to boost Shanghais medical development
Ti Gong

An online MOU ceremony with participation of experts home and abroad.

MOU signed to boost Shanghais medical development
Ti Gong

Doctors from Dr. Smile Medical Group works with international colleagues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Intel
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     