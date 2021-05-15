Fashion life festival to boost buying of domestic brands

A fashion life festival was launched in Hongkou District over the weekend to promote domestic brands and products amid the city's ongoing shopping carnival.

Ti Gong

The 2021 Shanghai Fashion Life Festival began at the Raffles City The Bund complex on the North Bund on Friday night as part of the 2nd Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

More than 200 domestic fashion brands will release new products and host events such as design competitions during the festival through the end of June.

The festival, jointly hosted by the city’s commerce commission and Hongkou government, was initiated in 2020 to boost the consumption of new Chinese brands, especially among young customers.

Hongkou aims to drive the new products and fashion economy across its shopping landmarks. The government will offer subsidies for new products and stores in Hongkou to create a commercial and trading center in the north bank of the Suzhou Creek, said Zheng Hong, deputy director of Hongkou.

During the opening ceremony of the event, the popular e-commerce app Poizon, one of the organizers of the festival, along with over a dozen new domestic brands such as PCMY, GUUKA and LNG hosted a fashion show, featuring their new products.

The founders of the brands jointly proposed at the opening event to make quality the top priority for all domestic fashion brands.

Domestic fashion brands have become increasing popular among young customers. The total sales of the Chinese brands on Poizon increased by 10 times in 2020, according to Yang Bing, founder and CEO of Poizon. Many time-honored brands have also taken the chance to release new products and renew their brand images.

A design competition was launched during the festival. Designers are invited to develop innovative products based on the exhibits at the Shanghai Museum, the Memorial Site of the Fourth National Congress of the Communist Party of China as well as China’s aerospace missions.