News / Metro

Fashion life festival to boost buying of domestic brands

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
A fashion life festival was launched in Hongkou District over the weekend to promote domestic brands and products amid the city's ongoing shopping carnival.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
Fashion life festival to boost buying of domestic brands
Ti Gong

The opening ceremony of the 2021 Shanghai Fashion Life Festival on the North Bund.

A fashion life festival was launched in Hongkou District over the weekend to promote domestic brands and products amid the city’s ongoing shopping carnival.

The 2021 Shanghai Fashion Life Festival began at the Raffles City The Bund complex on the North Bund on Friday night as part of the 2nd Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

More than 200 domestic fashion brands will release new products and host events such as design competitions during the festival through the end of June.

The festival, jointly hosted by the city’s commerce commission and Hongkou government, was initiated in 2020 to boost the consumption of new Chinese brands, especially among young customers.

Hongkou aims to drive the new products and fashion economy across its shopping landmarks. The government will offer subsidies for new products and stores in Hongkou to create a commercial and trading center in the north bank of the Suzhou Creek, said Zheng Hong, deputy director of Hongkou.

During the opening ceremony of the event, the popular e-commerce app Poizon, one of the organizers of the festival, along with over a dozen new domestic brands such as PCMY, GUUKA and LNG hosted a fashion show, featuring their new products.

The founders of the brands jointly proposed at the opening event to make quality the top priority for all domestic fashion brands.

Domestic fashion brands have become increasing popular among young customers. The total sales of the Chinese brands on Poizon increased by 10 times in 2020, according to Yang Bing, founder and CEO of Poizon. Many time-honored brands have also taken the chance to release new products and renew their brand images.

A design competition was launched during the festival. Designers are invited to develop innovative products based on the exhibits at the Shanghai Museum, the Memorial Site of the Fourth National Congress of the Communist Party of China as well as China’s aerospace missions.

Fashion life festival to boost buying of domestic brands
Ti Gong

New products are released at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Shanghai Fashion Life Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     