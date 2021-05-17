News / Metro

City students test their vocational skills

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  00:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Annual program organized by the Shanghai Education Commission aims to help students plan their future careers and learn more about next year's WorldSkills Competition. 
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  00:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Students answer questions about the 46th WorldSkills Competition and leave best wishes for the event on cards during an event at the Shanghai Industrial Technology School.

    Ti Gong




  • Students answer questions about the 46th WorldSkills Competition and leave  best wishes for the event on cards during an event at the Shanghai Industrial Technology School.

    Ti Gong

Students in Shanghai are testing their skills at local vocational schools under a monthlong program, and learning more about the WorldSkills Competition to be held in the city next year. 

The annual program organized by the Shanghai Education Commission aimed at improving students’ understanding of various skills as they plan their future careers. 

This year, 62 vocational schools are offering 66 online programs and 271 offline, enabling around 60,000 students to try their hand at the skills required in sectors ranging from industrial robots to traditional Chinese carpentry.

At the Shanghai Industrial Technology School over the weekend, about 100 students learned how to make sunglasses, repair watches and clocks, and how to print in 3D.

They also took part in quiz about the 46th WorldSkills Competition, left their best wishes for the event and extended a welcome to contestants from all over the world on cards.

The competition is taking place on the Chinese mainland for the first time on October 12-17 in 2022 with Shanghai the host city. It will feature more than 1,400 participants from over 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 categories. A WorldSkills Conference on October 13 and 14 will bring together leaders in education, government, business and industry from around the globe.

The WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau is promoting the competition among young people ahead of the event. 

Similar activities will be held in other vocational schools in the city, including Shanghai Yangpu Vocational Technical School, whose four alumni have won two gold medals, one silver and a medallion for excellence in previous WorldSkills Competitions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     