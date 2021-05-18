News / Metro

'Night at the Museum' comes alive once more

After an enforced break because of the pandemic, International Museum Day was celebrated at Shanghai Natural History Museum with a return of its popular nocturnal event.
Under light beams in of pink, purple and green, Shanghai Natural History Museum became a night club of the natural world with a variety of activities on offer during a two-hour tour for the annual "Night at the Museum" event.

Specimens were “brought to life” against the backdrop of electronic music and laser shows, creating a dialogue between the past and present at the Shanghai Natural History Museum.

After a one-year pause due to COVID-19, the museum’s annual “Night at the Museum” event, held to celebrate the International Museum Day, returned on Tuesday, attracting 1,500 visitors.

Under light beams in of pink, purple and green, the museum became a night club of the natural world with a variety of activities on offer during a two-hour tour.

A 4D film and multimedia show transported people to the African savannah. Bird specimens were “singing” with the aid of computer science.

People were allowed to print bookplates with patterns from museum displays such as a nautilus fossil, and interact with performers dressed as animals.

After the tour, they could enjoy a cup of coffee with fossil patterns on the surface. Professionals were explaining the evolution of the natural world.

Zheng Zhiren, 13, is fascinated with paper folding and said he had come to find inspiration from museum specimens to make more patterns. “I hope to get to know the real look of animals. Also, I want to seek and befriend people like me,” he said.

The museum initiated the “Night at the Museum” in 2017. Between June to August, it will hold another three “Night at the Museum” events for the public. 

The museum becomes a magic world.

Children play games.

